Throughout history, Tom Brady is known for having one of the most successful mentalities in football. Now, the Buccaneers quarterback has targeted a new weapon for his team and is set to add a former Super Bowl champion to Tampa Bay's offense for the rest of the 2022 NFL season.

When Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers in 2020, there were tons of doubts surrounding this move. It was going to be the first time he played outside a Patriots jersey, so he needed to build the best team possible to succeed.

It is known that Tom Brady's success comes from his true natural talent, but also from his great mentality. He has added huge stars to his teams by earning less money and giving space to the team's salary cap to sign them. Now, he is set to do it again with the Bucs.

Report: Odell Beckham Jr. could join the Buccaneers in November

Tom Brady is always looking for the best players available to seduce them to join his cause. He recently added Cole Beasley, but the wide receiver retired after just two games with the Bucs, so there is a spot available in Tampa.

Now, the reports point out Odell Beckham Jr. as a possible new wide receiver for Tom Brady. The former Super Bowl champion is a free-agent nowadays after spending the 2021 season with the Rams, where he managed to win his first ring.

Unfortunately for OBJ, he tore his ACL during last Super Bowl against the Bengals. Now he is set to return from his injury in November and is already thinking of his next landing spot, which could be Tampa Bay.

Alongside the Bucs are Packers, Bills and Chiefs as possible suitors for Beckham. The wide receiver wants a multi-year deal and of course it is important how much money each team could offer for his services.