Even though you couldn't tell by his numbers and performances, Tom Brady was playing on an injured knee. Now, he's ready to really wreak havoc for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady won a Super Bowl ring in his very first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, all but reaffirming his status as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. Moreover, he did it while playing on an injured knee.

Brady reportedly left the New England Patriots with a nagging MCL injury. However, he refused to undergo a procedure because he felt like it would just heal. That didn't happen, so the lingering pains continued last season.

One wouldn't be able to tell that he was hurting. He was coming off an MVP-caliber season and one of the best campaigns of his career. But now, he's back to full strength, and that means trouble for the rest of the league.

NFL News: Tom Brady Was Playing On An Injured Knee, Is Fully Healthy Now

“Last year was pretty tough, just from basically having the MCL reconstruction, and I basically tore it in my last season in New England and I went the whole offseason with a torn MCL,” Brady told the Tampa Bay Times.

“I didn’t get a reconstruction, because I thought it would just heal back. So I didn’t do anything. The following year, I just taped it, basically, every day. And then finally getting it reconstructed last year, it felt for the first time this offseason, it’s been really good," the legendary QB added.

Brady's durability is one of the many things that makes him special. At 44 years young, it seems like he still has plenty left in the tank, while most of his colleagues are out of the league by the time they turn 37.

The Bucs will once again be one of the teams to beat in the NFC, even with Bruce Arians walking away and retiring. So, if they were already good with an injured QB, just imagine what they can do now that he's healthy.