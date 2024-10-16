After their departure from the New England Patriots, many fans called for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to reunite, and now they might meet again with a surprising AFC team.

The partnership between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick gave the New England Patriots their best days to date. Now, the quarterback is targeting a reunion with the head coach on a surprising team in the AFC.

Back in 2000, Bill Belichick made a franchise-altering decision for the Patriots. With the 199th pick in the NFL Draft, New England selected Tom Brady, who was not regarded as a top prospect in his class.

Brady immediately changed everything for the Patriots. He won six Super Bowl rings with the AFC East franchise, creating one of the best coach-quarterback combinations in NFL history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tom Brady will ask Bill Belichick to reunite with an unexpected AFC team

There has not been a dynasty in recent history quite like the New England Patriots. Bill Belichick found a hidden gem in the 2000 NFL Draft when he selected Tom Brady, a former Michigan player, in the sixth round.

see also NFL News: Tom Brady sends emotional message to Raiders after being approved as minority owner

Brady entered the league with very low expectations. He had the opportunity to play following Drew Bledsoe’s injury and took full advantage, winning six Super Bowls with the Boston squad.

Advertisement

Their paths diverged in 2021 when Brady left New England to join the Buccaneers. Then, Belichick also parted ways with the Patriots earlier this year, but they may reunite sooner than expected.

Advertisement

Tom Brady will become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, as the NFL has approved his request. The AFC West club is facing numerous struggles, but it seems the former quarterback has a solution to their problems: Bill Belichick.

Advertisement

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks during a press conference after a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

According to The Kirk Minihane Show, Tom Brady’s first move as part owner of the Raiders will be to ask Bill Belichick to coach the club. The legendary quarterback believes Belichick’s experience will help the team achieve the success expected by the front office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Bill Belichick interested in coaching again?

Even though Tom Brady wants Bill Belichick to coach the Raiders, it will depend on the decision of the 72-year-old. He is currently working as a football analyst but has not closed the door on the possibility of a comeback.

see also NFL Rumors: Tom Brady reportedly to be approved as Las Vegas Raiders minority owner

Earlier this year, it was reported that Bill Belichick came very close to becoming the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons. Negotiations fell through, and the NFC South club didn’t hire him, but reports suggest he could return to the league if an interesting offer arises.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Raiders hire Bill Belichick as head coach? Should the Raiders hire Bill Belichick as head coach? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE