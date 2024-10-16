Trending topics:
NFL News: Tom Brady sends emotional message to Raiders after being approved as minority owner

Tom Brady sent a special message to Las Vegas Raiders after officially becoming a minority owner.

Tom Brady former quarterback of the New England Patriots
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesTom Brady former quarterback of the New England Patriots

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

After winning the Super Bowl seven times as a player, Tom Brady has fulfilled another dream in his professional career by officially becoming a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’m incredibly humbled and excited to have been unanimously approved as an owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Throughout my NFL career, I’ve learned that at its core, football is a game of teamwork, resilience and a relentless pursuit of excellence. The Raiders franchise and the city of Las Vegas embody those some values and I’m honored to become part of that story.”

The challenge is massive for Brady. The Raiders are far away from being championship contenders and have to deal with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the same division at least for the next decade.

Does Tom Brady own a team?

After becoming a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, Tom Brady acknowledged it was always a dream for him to own a team and that he doesn’t take for granted this massive chance.

“Football has been part of my entire life growing up in the Bay Area and in so many ways, my football life and journey has come full circle. I love the sport, I love my teammates, coaches, and the fans in every organization I’ve been a part of. Sports brings us together in a way nothing else can. I grew up on the field, and it’s a blessing to know I’ll be involved in the greatest league in the world for the rest of my life.”

How much did Tom Brady pay for the Raiders?

Although that official number won’t be revealed, many reports point out that the money paid by Tom Brady could be close to $300 million for a 5% stake with the Las Vegas Raiders. The message was clear. It’s time to finally bring another championship.

“I’m eager to contribute to the organization in any way I can, honoring the Raiders’ rich tradition while finding every possible opportunity to improve our offering to fans. And most importantly, win football games. I’d like to thank Mark Davis for welcoming me into his family and the tireless work he’s done to help build on the organization that so many fans know and love today. Also thank you to Commissioner Goodell for his support as well as all the NFL owners that supported my dream. I’m forever grateful.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

