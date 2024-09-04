NFL News: Trent Williams makes huge admission on staying with Brock Purdy, 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are undeniably one of the top contenders for the Super Bowl. They’ve consistently been a major force in recent years, and this season is shaping up to be no different. This is especially true now that it has been confirmed that Brock Purdy will have Trent Williams protecting him. The star offensive tackle recently discussed his decision to stay with the team.

According to Kevin Patra of NFL.com, former Oklahoma Sooners stated: “Obviously, I didn’t think it would get this drawn out. But it’s a tough business, and this was a very intricate contract — I wouldn’t call it a dispute — but a restructure.“

“So, it took time to get to where both sides feel like it’s a win-win. We had discussions in minicamp and kinda knew that it could draw out a little bit, just because there was other people on the table — obviously, a lot of pressing needs. I didn’t think it would go this long, but it is what it is.”, he finally concluded.

The 36-year-old player, who began his NFL career with the then-Washington Redskins, is a crucial component in Kyle Shanahan’s system. Without a doubt, he is a key factor for quarterback Brock Purdy’s success.

Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during the NFC Divisional Playoffs against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Williams wants Purdy get what he’s earned

After the millionaire deal that Williams secured with the San Francisco franchise, it was the defender himself who spoke out in defense of his teammates regarding their salaries.

“I want all my teammates to get paid. I want them to get every red cent that they deserve, every red cent that they can,” Williams said in his press conference. “Brock has, obviously, outplayed a ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ contract. So, I mean, I would be thrilled — absolutely thrilled — to not only see, but to watch his life change after something like that because he deserves it.“

“If there’s any great American story that you can look for in the NFL, it’s this one right here. Nobody ever thought he could do what he did. He still doesn’t look the part when you bring in the last first-round quarterbacks, you’re probably going to look at him and be like, ‘He doesn’t fit.’ But he’s better than all of them. And I think his play speaks for itself.”,

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates a touchdown with Trent Williams #71 during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

“So, [I’m] super, super proud of him, man. I love the kid to death,” Williams said. “He deserves every dollar coming his way. And, yeah, I want to be a part [of it] to help him get exactly what he deserves.”, Williams finally concluded.

San Francisco 49ers season opener

One of the teams that will undoubtedly have the most spotlight on their helmets will be the 49ers. The San Francisco franchise rests its hopes of reaching the Super Bowl once again on Brock Purdy, but this time a different outcome is expected compared to the last.

The debut will be none other than against the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers, in a Monday Night Football game that will be hosted at a Levi’s Stadium filled with fans in the stands.

