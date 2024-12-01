NFL Video: Trevor Lawrence suffers brutal late hit to the head by Texans' Al-Shaair

Trending topics:
While attempting to slide after a rushing play, Trevor Lawrence was struck violently in the head by Houston Texans’ Al-Shaair. Already on the ground, the quarterback was left dazed by the hit, nearly knocked out, and unable to get back to his feet.

Trevor Lawrence with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024

By Richard Tovar

The brutal hit on Trevor Lawrence during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ matchup with the Houston Texans shocked everyone. Lawrence had just completed a seven-yard run, sliding to avoid contact, when Texans linebacker Al-Shaair delivered a heavy blow to his head with his left arm.

The play occurred on 2nd-and-7 in the second quarter. With no open receivers, Lawrence scrambled for the few yards needed, opting to slide near the first-down marker. Despite being halfway to the ground, Al-Shaair delivered the late hit, leaving Lawrence visibly shaken and unable to stand.

Developing story…

