NFL Video: Trevor Lawrence suffers brutal late hit to the head by Texans' Al-Shaair

The brutal hit on Trevor Lawrence during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ matchup with the Houston Texans shocked everyone. Lawrence had just completed a seven-yard run, sliding to avoid contact, when Texans linebacker Al-Shaair delivered a heavy blow to his head with his left arm.
The play occurred on 2nd-and-7 in the second quarter. With no open receivers, Lawrence scrambled for the few yards needed, opting to slide near the first-down marker. Despite being halfway to the ground, Al-Shaair delivered the late hit, leaving Lawrence visibly shaken and unable to stand.
Trevor Lawrence was hit late while trying to slide, which led to exchanges between Jags and Texans players.
Developing story…