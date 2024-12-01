NFL Video: Trevor Lawrence suffers brutal late hit to the head by Texans' Al-Shaair

The brutal hit on Trevor Lawrence during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ matchup with the Houston Texans shocked everyone. Lawrence had just completed a seven-yard run, sliding to avoid contact, when Texans linebacker Al-Shaair delivered a heavy blow to his head with his left arm.

The play occurred on 2nd-and-7 in the second quarter. With no open receivers, Lawrence scrambled for the few yards needed, opting to slide near the first-down marker. Despite being halfway to the ground, Al-Shaair delivered the late hit, leaving Lawrence visibly shaken and unable to stand.

Developing story…