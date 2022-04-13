Former first overall pick Trevor Lawrence is loving life under coach Doug Pederson. Check out what the Clemson star said as he gets ready for his second season in the NFL.

Trevor Lawrence made a name for being a winner at every level. That's why it was such a big challenge for him to turn around the culture of the Jacksonville Jaguars, one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Lawrence's rookie season went far from what he expected, throwing for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and a league-leading 17 interceptions. He showed glimpses of his impeccable talent, yet could only do so much on such a flawed team.

Now, Lawrence is getting ready to take a big leap in his encore season. He's getting his body in great shape and claims to be better physically and mentally to prove his haters wrong in 2022.

NFL News: Trevor Lawrence Says He's Better Physically And Mentally

"I feel good. Body feels great," the Clemson star told the media. "I had some time to kind of recover from last year physically, mentally, everything. It's nice to be back in the building. It's good to be back together."

Lawrence admitted that he took a couple of weeks after the season to focus on non-football activities. He tried to get back to full strength before ramping things up and hitting the gym again:

"I wanted to feel better about my arm, not using as much arm," Lawrence added. "Get everything synced up. I think that will help a lot. Still drilling those things and then obviously just strength stuff in the weight room."

Now, the former first-overall pick is getting in shape with a QB trainer as he looks to prepare his body for another 17-game season. This time, however, he expects things to be way easier for him:

"Last year I was fortunate enough to be healthy," Lawrence said. "That was an accomplishment to play 17 games and make the adjustment from college and get through the season healthy. I'm thankful for that but just making sure I can do that again. This year, having that peace about (knowing) what we're doing how the schedule is going to be and having done it before."

Lawrence Raves About Coach Pederson

To be fair, it's not like Lawrence could do so much with Urban Meyer as his Head Coach. Needless to say, having Doug Pederson as his mentor is a breath of fresh air after Meyer's dark tenure in charge of the team:

“I really like his demeanor. He’s really, really calm,” the QB sentenced. “Never gets too high or too low, I really like that. That’s the type of guy I like to be around. Offensively he brings a lot of different things to the table. I think we align pretty well and we’re on the same page,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence was considered one of the best, most complete quarterback prospects of all time, and he wouldn't be the first superstar who struggled in his rookie season. Hopefully, he'll take a step forward and prove why scouts were so high on him during his time at the Death Valley.