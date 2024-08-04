Troy Aikman is a legend of the Dallas Cowboys after winning the Super Bowl three times and, after his extraordinary career, one of the most authorized voices in the booth working for ESPN.

Meanwhile, Bill Belichick will start his broadcasting career as he couldn’t find any coaching job for the 2024 season. It’s a shocking turn of events for a legend with six championships rings conquered alongside Tom Brady.

Fans and experts still don’t understand why the greatest mind in the NFL wasn’t hired immediately when parted ways with the New England Patriots. Aikman believes there’s a massive reason.

Why Bill Belichick doesn’t have a coaching job?

During an interview with Pat McAfee, Troy Aikman explained why, according to his perspective, Bill Belichick couldn’t find a job, especially as front-runner to sign with the Atlanta Falcons.

“I’m hoping he coaches next year. I’m a big fan of Bill Belichick. I think part of the perception is real. I mean clearly Bill Belichick was the guy in charge in New England. I think there are a lot of owners that don’t want to give up that kind of control. There’s a lot of people that maybe are somewhat insecure and don’t want to deal with what he brings. Egos are big in this business. Egos get in the way. They want the credit.”

However, due to his accolades as the greatest of all time, Aikman cannot believe Belichick is available. Furthermore, Troy isn’t sure the head coach will be back in the league.

“I’m totally surprised that there were that many jobs that were open and Bill Belichick didn’t land any of them. That is surprising to me. I don’t know that’s it’s going to be easy for him to get a job quite honestly. If he didn’t get one in this cycle, why would someone think that it’s going to be easier the next cycle?”