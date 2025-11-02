Trending topics:
NFL News: Tua Tagovailoa trade rumors grow after surprising Dolphins report

The Miami Dolphins could be ready to make a big decision on Tua Tagovailoa as rumors about a possible trade or release continue to grow before the NFL deadline.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Tua Tagovailoa quarterback of the Miami Dolphins
© Eric Espada/Getty ImagesTua Tagovailoa quarterback of the Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa could have his days numbered as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins. According to a report by Ian Rapoport, for the first time in a long while, head coach Mike McDaniel is seriously considering benching him.

“My understanding is there is a chance now that the Dolphins replace him as quarterback. He is now playing to keep his job. Leads the league with eleven interceptions. If this continues, I would not be surprised that later in the season they go to one of his backups, Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers.”

The Dolphins have a 2-7 record and minimal chances of making the playoffs. The fanbase in Miami is growing desperate, considering that the team hasn’t won a Super Bowl in five decades and has gone 25 years without a postseason victory.

Is Tua Tagovailoa getting traded?

No. The Dolphins are still not considering trading Tua Tagovailoa, but the first move in that direction could be benching him this season. If Miami were to consider releasing him, the cap hit would exceed $100 million.

The team seems to be entering another rebuilding process after firing general manager Chris Grier. Because of this, players like Jaelan Phillips or Bradley Chubb could be traded very soon.

This is Tua’s take on the matter. “I would say that’s above my pay grade. You know, I let those guys upstairs worry about that and do what they need to do in terms of how we’re working things with the team.”

