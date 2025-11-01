The Miami Dolphins have had another disappointing season with a 2-7 record. After giving Tua Tagovailoa a massive contract (a four-year, $212 million deal), the quarterback has fallen well short of expectations in what was supposed to be an explosive offense featuring names like Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and De’Von Achane.

Injuries and poor performances have left them far from being Super Bowl contenders, and the latest loss to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens led owner Stephen Ross to make his first major decision: Chris Grier is out as general manager.

Now, the big question is what the future holds for Mike McDaniel as head coach and whether Tagovailoa will be the piece they build a new project around. The first answer seems to have arrived.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who will be next Dolphins’ head coach?

Mike McDaniel will be the head coach of the Miami Dolphins for next season. His job is secured for the rest of 2025, but the uncertainty was what would happen with his long-term future.

Now, according to a report by Dianna Russini, owner Stephen Ross has full confidence in the young head coach and will give him the opportunity to continue leading the Dolphins despite the criticism.

Advertisement

“A team source tells me that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is not simply holding onto Mike McDaniel as a placeholder before an offseason shake-up. Ross hopes McDaniel keeps this group competing as Miami begins re-shaping its front office.”

Advertisement