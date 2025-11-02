Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys are one of the most intriguing teams heading into the NFL trade deadline on November 4. Dak Prescott leads one of the league’s best offenses, but the defense has plenty of issues.

Given this scenario, a trade seems inevitable on that side of the ball. The Cowboys need to find a star pass rusher after letting go of Micah Parsons, and the secondary has been depleted by injuries.

The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in 30 years, and if Jones wants even a slim chance to do it this season, keeping the roster intact doesn’t seem like it would be enough to pursuit a championship.

Who will the Dallas Cowboys trade for?

The Dallas Cowboys could trade for Jaelan Phillips or Bradley Chubb, according to a report by Ian Rapoport. The Dolphins no longer have a chance this season with a 2-7 record, so with Champ Kelly serving as interim general manager, they could be sellers before the deadline.

“The Dallas Cowboys have been in just about every trade article known to man, and this one is no exception. While they might not pull off another blockbuster like when they dealt Micah Parsons at the end of August, they are in the market for a pass rusher, sources say. Arden Key, the Dolphins’ Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, and the Raiders’ Malcolm Koonce are among the edge rushers who could be traded. Dallas also appears to be open to trading 2023 first-round DT Mazi Smith, who has only played in five games this season.”

For several weeks, Cowboys fans have been waiting for a big splash from Jerry Jones. Credit is due to the owner for the George Pickens trade with the Steelers, which has been a success. However, the defense needs help as soon as possible.

Are the Cowboys trading for Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby?

No. At the moment, the Dallas Cowboys don’t seem to have an opportunity to trade for Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby. According to a report by Dianna Russini, the Browns have no intention of moving their star player, and in Crosby’s case, he doesn’t want to leave Las Vegas despite the team’s situation.