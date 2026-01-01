Trending topics:
Dolphins sign new QB behind Quinn Ewers with Tua Tagovailoa seemingly done in Miami

With Tua Tagovailoa seemingly in borrowed time, the Miami Dolphins signed a new quarterback to back up Quinn Ewers.

By Bruno Milano

Quinn Ewers #14 of the Miami Dolphins.
It’s pretty much the worst kept secret in the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa‘s time with the Miami Dolphins is coming to an end. First, the team benched him for Quinn Ewers. Now, it signed another quarterback as possible backup.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins have signed former North Dakota State QB Cam Miller to their 53-man roster. Effectively, this could mean the end of Tua Tagovailoa as a Dolphin, since he wouldn’t even be considered as a backup now.

It’s been long talked that the Dolphins are facing an imminent rebuild, and that includes the quarterback position. Also, head coach Mike McDonald is seemingly staying, but he has other potential suitors as well if the Dolphins opt to fire him.

Who is Cam Miller?

Miller was on the Raiders practice squad prior to this move. He broke all kinds of records at ND State. Miller also guided his program to a 2025 NCAA Division I Football Championship Game win, where he was declared the most outstanding player.

Miller’s strengths are his accuracy, decision-making, command presence, and high football IQ. His weaknesses are his lack of physical prowess, below-average arm strength and modest size. However, Tom Brady has endorsed him, saying he likes Miller’s potential and style.

Is Quinn Ewers earning more than just ending the season?

If Tua eventually leaves, the Dolphins have to solve one key aspect on their roster. Is Quinn Ewers the guy for the future, or do they need somebody else? Ewers has a 1-1 record, completing 65% of his passes for 485 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He has played against bad defenses like the Bengals and the Buccaneers. Hence, he has shown glimpses of good talent. However, that also raises doubts over his interceptions and how he would fare against top-tier defenses.

