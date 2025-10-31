Tua Tagovailoa has had a very controversial 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins. A few weeks ago, the quarterback said there was a lack of leadership inside the locker room because several teammates did not attend or arrived late to players’ meetings.

Now, after the 28-6 loss to the Ravens, Tagovailoa pointed fingers at Dolphins fans for their role in Larry Borom’s false start on fourth-and-1 which then ended up producing a missed field goal. “I would say with the Ravens fans, it maybe got a little muffled with my cadence and, you know, the crowd noise. So, we kind of talked about that on the sideline after and got that corrected.”

As a result of that latest defeat and a 2-7 record, the Dolphins have confirmed that they have mutually parted ways with general manager Chris Grier, who, after nine years, was unable to lead the team to the Super Bowl. One of his key decisions was opting to draft Tua over Justin Herbert.

Are the Dolphins going to fire Mike McDaniel?

No. According to a report by Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are not going to fire Mike McDaniel and he will remain as head coach for the remainder of the season.

Additionally, following Chris Grier’s departure, the Dolphins have confirmed that Champ Kelly will serve as interim general manager as the franchise approaches crucial days leading up to the November 4 trade deadline.

