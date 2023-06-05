As part of their Super Bowl LVII victory, the Kansas City Chiefs were invited by President Joe Biden to the White House. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, two of the biggest stars of the team, shared a hilarious moment during their visit that made everybody laugh.

Patrick Mahomes is definitely one of the best players in the NFL right now. The quarterback has already won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, and it seems like he won’t stop there.

As for Travis Kelce, he became Mahomes’ best friend on the field since the quarterback’s arrival. They share a very special connection, and now they proved how strong their friendship is during their visit to the White House with a hilarious moment.

Mahomes and Kelce made everybody at the White House laugh, including Joe Biden

The Kansas City Chiefs visited the White House today. Each year, the Super Bowl champions are invited by the President of the United States, who recognizes their talent and effort to win the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Two years ago, when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV, they didn’t visit the White House due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For this reason, today’s invitation was very special for the franchise.

And of course Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes didn’t hesitate to take advantage of their visit. After taking a picture with President Joe Biden and Patrick Mahomes, he sneaked out to take the podium. “I’ve been waiting for this…” Kelce said, but the quarterback interrupted and apologized to everybody for his teammate’s actions.