Tyreek Hill put on a show in the Miami Dolphins’ road win against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first week of the 2023 NFL season. Now, the star wideout hopes to deliver another great performance against the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins travel to Foxborough this weekend for an exciting Sunday Night Football matchup against the division rivals, who hope to bounce back from a home defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles last time out.

Since the Chargers’ decision to single cover the former Kansas City Chiefs star proved costly, many expect the Patriots to use a different plan against him. Hill, however, says there’s no way he’ll be stopped.

Tyrek Hill warns Belichick, Patriots they won’t be able to stop him

“I’m still going to dominate that no matter what,” said Hill, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I still got a job to do, and that’s to run my routes. You put two guys on me, one guy on me, or three guys on me I’m still going to run my route to get open.”

The Patriots’ defense did a great job against Jalen Hurts’ offense in the first week, so they have reasons for optimism. That said, Hill is already on pace to make good on his promise of breaking 2,000 yards this year. But he’s not paying attention to that yet.

“No, I don’t keep track of that,” he said. “I just let my oldest son do that. He was like, ‘Hey Dad, we’re at 215.’ He does the math for me, so we’re on the way.”

How many receiving yards did Tyreek Hill have in 2022?

Tyreek Hill set a career-high 1,710 receiving yards in the 2022 NFL season with the Miami Dolphins.