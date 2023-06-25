The time has come for the Minnesota Vikings to try a new running back as a starter. With the release of Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison is set to replace the four-time Pro Bowler. However, his honest take on this matter may not be the best message for the fans.

Minnesota really needs to have a massive change for the upcoming campaign. Even though the team was one of the best during the last regular season, they were quickly eliminated by the New York Giants in the Wild Card round.

This was not what the fans expected at all. Due to this unexpected situation, the team’s front office made the decision to adjust the roster and part ways with Dalvin Cook. As a result, they have chosen to entrust the ground attack to Alexander Mattison, who is fully aware of the challenges he will face in filling the shoes of his former teammate.

Alexander Mattison gets real on replacing Dalvin Cook as starter

After four seasons as Dalvin Cook’s backup, Alexander Mattison will finally have the opportunity to be a starter in the NFL. With the 27-year-old out of the team, the former Boise State player will be the primary running back for the Vikings in the 2023 campaign.

During this offseason, the team’s front office decided to save some money by releasing Dalvin Cook. They think that Alexander Mattison has what it takes to replace him and still have a very powerful ground attack. However, he knows that it won’t be easy to live up to the expectations.

“It definitely changes things,” Mattison said during a radio appearance, per NFL Media. “I like to go into every season preparing like I’m the back. That’s kind of where my mindset has always been. That’s kind of where we, as a running back group, held ourselves to that standard of. I’m thankful for that. I’m thankful for having Dalvin in that running back room and challenging me to challenge him every single day, so that kind of helped me out within my preparation.”

According to Mattison, he never expected to assume Cook’s starting role so soon. Dalvin still had two years remaining on his contract with the Vikings, while Alexander was set to become a free agent this year. However, it was the four-time Pro Bowler who ended up without a team.

“There wasn’t much anticipation,” Mattison said of Cook’s release. “I actually didn’t think that I’d be back in Minnesota, so it’s a blessing to be back, to be in a place where I spent the first four years of my career and loved it there. To be there, be a part of this team, this locker room, the ownership, the staff. It’s a great place to be, so I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, and while I’m with this opportunity in front of me, I just see so much upside. Just coming back into year two of this offense under coach K.O. (Kevin O’Connell) and (offensive coordinator) Wes Phillips. They just, they know what they’re doing, and we’ve gone back to the drawing board, and we’ve seen a lot of where we can improve from last year, especially in the run game, so it’s pretty exciting.”