Everybody is waiting to hear news from Dalvin Cook. The running back is set to choose his next team soon, and now the free agent has dropped a massive hint on social media on his likely landing spot for the 2023 NFL season.

Dalvin Cook is probably one of the most interesting players available in the free agency market nowadays. After being released by the Minnesota Vikings, the running back wants to land with a team that really recognizes his value.

Recently, the former Florida State player dropped a hint about his potential next team. However, it appears that notion may have changed, as he has now shared a significant clue on social media regarding another club that has captured his interest.

Dalvin Cooks hints at another AFC suitor for the 2023 season

Dalvin Cook has generated a lot of expectation among NFL fans regarding his potential team for this season. The running back is seeking a lucrative contract, but not all teams will be able to meet his salary demands.

According to reports, the 27-year-old may choose to wait until summer before signing with a team. Cook is interested in seeing the contract amounts that players like Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, or Josh Jacobs receive, as he may use that information to negotiate a similar deal.

Cook has garnered significant interest from multiple clubs. Reports suggest that the Miami Dolphins could make an attempt to sign him, and there is an indication that the running back is open to the idea of returning to his hometown.

However, another contender could enter the race to get the former Vikings player. The New York Jets are reportedly interested in giving Aaron Rodgers an elite running back for his offense, and Cook doesn’t think it’s a bad idea to join the AFC East squad.

On social media, Cook liked a tweet from the Pat McAfee show, which mentioned the idea of the Jets pursuing the running back. This information was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who shared the news about New York’s interest in the four-time Pro Bowler.