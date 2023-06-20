Dalvin Cook is one of the most coveted players in the free agency market. Following his release from the Minnesota Vikings, the running back is currently contemplating his destination for the upcoming season, and it seems like his search for a new team is set to start soon.

The Vikings surprised everyone by releasing Dalvin Cook this offseason. Despite being an elite running back, the team made the decision to part ways with him and instead rely on Alexander Mattison, who is expected to assume the starting role in the upcoming season.

Now, Cook will decide where to play next. There are numerous teams interested in him, but there’s no offer on the table for him yet. However, it seems like he could start talking to clubs sooner than expected.

Rumors: Dalvin Cook may start his search for a new team soon

Dalvin Cook is set to play for a new team this year. The running back was part of the Vikings since 2017, with remarkable seasons that made him one of the best players in the league. However, his salary demands were to high and Minnesota was not interested in continuing with him.

Cook is now a free agent, so he will decide where to play in the upcoming season. He doesn’t have any formal offers yet, but it has been reported that he’s interested in returning to his hometown and playing for the Miami Dolphins.

According to reports, Dalvin Cook has generated “a lot of interested” around the league since he got released. However, it was reported that the running back could wait until summer to make his decision on where to play this year.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported this Tuesday that Cook is willing to be patient. The 27-year-old wants to wait and see how much teams will offer players like Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard, or Josh Jacobs to ask for a similar deal.

However, Saquon Barkley is already in talks with the Giants for a long-term deal. For this reason, is rumored that Cook will start searching for a team willing to fulfil his salary demands and avoid waiting until July 17th to do so.