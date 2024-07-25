The Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans are longtime AFC South rivals, and DeAndre Hopkins just ignited their rivalry with a shocking statement about his former club.

The AFC South boasts a fierce rivalry between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans. After joining the Titans earlier this year, DeAndre Hopkins has stoked the flames by throwing his former club completely under the bus.

In the 2013 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans used their 27th overall pick to bolster their offense by selecting DeAndre Hopkins, a talented wide receiver who had excelled at Clemson.

Despite the Texans not being a contending team, Hopkins managed to shine with the club. Now, he is defending the colors of the Tennessee Titans, a team that is certainly not friendly with his former club.

DeAndre Hopkins throws the Texans under the bus with a rude statement

There’s no doubt that DeAndre Hopkins saved the Texans multiple times. Despite the team’s struggles, the wide receiver delivered remarkable performances each season, becoming the club’s main figure.

Hopkins played for the Texans for seven years. In 2020, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in a blockbuster move, ending his relationship with Houston on less than ideal terms.

Although Hopkins joined the NFC West team with high expectations, he was unable to consistently perform at a high level. Following contract issues, the club decided to release him in 2023, marking another surprising turn in his career.

Nevertheless, Hopkins quickly found a new team. The Titans offered him a 2-year, $26 million deal last offseason. Leaving the money aside, the wide receiver has expressed his gratitude for being in Tennessee, revealing that it is the best club he has been with.

DeAndre Hopkins, wide receiver of the Tennessee Titans

“I take it day by day,” Hopkins said. “I love Tennessee, I love what Miss Amy is doing. So you know, I think this is the happiest I’ve been in any organization, so just let that speak for itself.”

According to Hopkins, Amy Adams, the Titans’ owner, is eager to create a winning organization, something that neither the Texans nor the Cardinals aspired to. He wants to win a Super Bowl, and he believes the Titans are on the right path to achieve it.

Will DeAndre Hopkins retire after the 2024 NFL season?

Last year, DeAndre Hopkins signed a two-year deal with the Tennessee Titans. During his first season, the wideout recorded 1,057 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, meeting the expectations the club had for him.

However, this deal is set to expire at the end of the 2024 season. Reports indicate that Hopkins is seeking an extension to remain in Tennessee, but recent injuries have affected his performance, and retirement could be a potential option for him by the end of the year.