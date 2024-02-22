The Miami Dolphins have in Tyreek Hill one of the best wide receivers in the league. However, he is not very happy with the team’s fanbase, slamming them on social media with some very strong messages.

For the 2022 NFL season, the Dolphins decided to provide Tua Tagovailoa with a top wide receiver. Fortunately for them, they found Tyreek Hill available, who accepted Miami’s offer to leave the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since then, Hill has been Tagovailoa’s best partner on the field. He’s committed to succeed with thae AFC East team, but now he has got himself in the middle of a controversy that fans may not like at all.

Tyreek Hill starts a fight with fans of the Dolphins on social media

Tyreek Hill is probably the best wide receiver in the entire NFL nowadays. Even though he left Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, he improved his numbers even more, having back-to-back seasons with more than 1,700 receiving yards.

For many fans, Hill will be able to surpass those numbers in the upcoming season. However, he believes that one of his teammates could be even better than him, and he’s frustrated that this teammate isn’t receiving the recognition he deserves.

Jaylen Waddle is currently the WR2 in the team’s depth chart. He joined the Dolphins in 2021 as a 6th overall pick to be Tagovailoa’s primary target, but Hill’s arrival changed it all.

Three years later, Waddle, who has amassed at least 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons, is rumored to be leaving the Dolphins. Hill finds this idea nonsensical and has criticized the team’s fans for supporting it.

“My boy Waddle is the future,” Hill wrote on X. “He is better than I was at this point in his career and for people in this fan base to want to trade him is ludicrous.”

Hill’s words are supported by statistics. Despite averaging 1,085 receiving yards in his first three years, his initial season was less impressive, with only 593 yards. In contrast, Waddle has consistently achieved 1,000 yards per campaign thus far.

Why are Dolphins’ fans interested in parting ways with Jaylen Waddle?

Rumors suggest that the Dolphins could be considering parting ways with Jaylen Waddle. The news has surprised many, given that the wide receiver has undoubtedly lived up to expectations thus far.

Waddle has been a remarkable player, and Miami could potentially fetch a first-round pick in return if they decide to trade him. With Hill still available for a couple more years, they could rely on the veteran receiver in the absence of Waddle.