Inter Miami are ready to start their first full season with Lionel Messi. As a consequence, thousands of fans in the MLS and worldwide are ready to buy the most coveted jersey in 2024.

After two very complicated years for Messi at PSG, the new adventure in the United States has been a success. The star led the club to their first title in franchise history in the 2023 Leagues Cup and now they want a deep run to hoist the MLS Cup.

So, in order to fulfill all the expectations, Inter Miami have a possible big surprise in collaboration with the Miami Dolphins. Just imagine Lionel Messi, a soccer legend, wearing a jersey inspired by one of the most popular teams in the NFL.

Lionel Messi’s jersey with Inter Miami inspired by the Miami Dolphins

Inter Miami would announce in the next days their third kit for the 2024 season in the MLS. However, due to the hype of the Miami Dolphins, many possible jersey designs are already online in an exclusive leak by Footy Headlines.

The shirts show the legendary number 10 in the famous green color of the NFL team combined with their traditional orange and white stripes. Inter Miami’s logo is right in the middle with that combination of colors.

If Lionel Messi and Inter Miami indeed sell this NFL inspired kit, there’s no question it could become one of the best-selling jerseys of the year in the United States and the world.

Since the arrival of Pele to New York Cosmos in 1975 and David Beckham to LA Galaxy in 2007, there hasn’t been such a demand for soccer jerseys in the US. That’s why the impact of this design would be massive.