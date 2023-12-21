Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are one of the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. They have probably the most explosive offense in the league with names such as Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert.

However, critics have pointed out that the Dolphins haven’t beat any team with a winning record. Of course, that narrative became bigger when Miami lost on Monday Football against the Titans without Hill for most of the game.

Last Sunday, the Dolphins bounced back with a 30-0 blowout loss facing the New York Jets. It was a statement matchup for Tua as Tyreek Hill wasn’t able to play.

Even with that performance, many analysts don’t believe Tagovailoa should be a MVP candidate in the NFL alongside Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy or Allen. The quarterback had an answer for them.

Tua Tagovailoa takes a big shot at his critics

Before a blockbuster matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys, Tua Tagovailoa sent a message to all those who believe he’s only good because of the stars around him.

“You’re right, I’m only good when Jaylen (Waddle) is in. I’m only as good as Raheem Mostert allows me to be. I couldn’t care less about it. That’s what the narrative needs to be. I am the worst football player if that’s what you want. I don’t care. I really don’t. Do what you need to do. I’m just here to do my job, and my job is to help our guys win games.”

However, the young quarterback also left a big warning to all those who criticize his performances as the playoffs loom for the Dolphins. “I mean, I keep receipts. We all have a way of how we do things, but all the narratives about it, yeah, sure. I am only good with Tyreek, you’re right. That is the only time I’m at my best. So, whatever it is, whatever you need on your show, take clips out of what I just said.”