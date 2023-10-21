Among the worst five defenses entering Week 7 are the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, who have both allowed 176 points after six weeks. The Bears also have one of the worst defensive lines in the league.

Another team struggling with their defense is the Carolina Panthers. They have a terrible defensive line and are the only winless team entering Week 7, with a record of 0-6 and 186 points allowed.

The best defenses of the season have allowed less than 100 points. The San Francisco 49ers have allowed the fewest points, with 87, and are the second-best defense in terms of points allowed entering Week 7.

Which defense has 200 points allowed after 6 weeks?

According to Pro Football Reference, Sean Payton’s Denver Broncos defense is the only team that has allowed 200 points after six weeks. They also have allowed the most yards of any team in the NFL so far this season.

Another bad defensive line that appears in the top 10 of defenses that have allowed the most points after six weeks is the Miami Dolphins. They have a winning record of 5-1-0, but their defense is not as strong as their offense.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are also on the list, but this is not unexpected. They are entering Week 7 as the AFC South Division leaders with a record of 5-2 over the Colts, Texans, and Titans.

Bad defenses in the NFL are a liability, and can often be the difference between a winning and losing season. They can give up big plays, miss tackles, and allow opposing offenses to score at will. This can be frustrating for fans and players alike, and can lead to a lot of losses.

Why do the Denver Broncos have the worst defense in the NFL?

The Broncos have a talented roster, including Russell Wilson, Patrick Surtain II, and Tremon Smith, but they have struggled to stop opposing offenses. One possible explanation is that the Broncos are still adjusting to Sean Payton’s new defensive scheme. Another possibility is that the Broncos have some key injuries on defense.

Which teams are most likely to improve their defenses in the second half of the season?

The Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars are two teams that could potentially improve their defenses in the second half of the season. The Panthers have some young talent on defense, including Brian Burns and Vonn Bell, and they could benefit from getting some of their injured players back.