NFL: Patrick Mahomes and 5 QBs have more rushing yards than Josh Allen in 2023

Before the 2023 NFL season, anyone would have named Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen as potential MVP contenders. After only three weeks of play, this continues to be a possibility.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar has been proving his talent as a dual-threat gunslinger, finding ways to create danger even without too much help from his teammates. Well, there’s a reason he has two rings at 27.

Allen, on the other hand, turned up his level after a terrible performance in Week 1. Even though he did fine recently, it’s safe to say the Buffalo Bills quarterback can do more, especially on the ground.

Josh Allen ran for less yards than six QBs in 2023

Josh Allen only ran for 89 yards in three weeks. That’s way lower than the 193 rushing yards Lamar Jackson has produced so far, but many other quarterbacks also managed to do better than the Bills star.

QBs with more rushing yards

Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) – 193 Justin Fields (Chicago Bears) – 109 Daniel Jones (New York Giants) – 107 Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) – 103 Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) – 100 Joshua Dobbs (Arizona Cardinals) – 93 Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) – 89

Who plays the Bills in Week 3?

The Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 1 at 1 PM (ET) at Highmark Stadium.