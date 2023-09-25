The rookie QB who already has more passing yards than Patrick Mahomes in 2023

The moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here. The 2023 NFL season is well underway, and fans are already starting to see which teams and players will give a lot to talk about throughout the year. Patrick Mahomes, of course, is on that list.

The Kansas City Chiefs superstar comes from a fantastic season that saw him win both the MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards for the second time, and he’s already putting up great numbers for his team.

Following a loss to the Detroit Lions in the season opener, Mahomes got the Chiefs back on track with great performances to get back-to-back wins. However, there are other quarterbacks who’ve thrown for more yards than him so far.

Rookie QB CJ Stroud has more passing yards than Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is sixth in the list of NFL quarterbacks with more passing yards after three weeks (803). Houston Texans rookie QB CJ Stroud is among the signal-callers above the Chiefs star, with 906 passing yards so far.

QB passing yards leaders after three weeks

Kirk Cousins – 1075 passing yards Tua Tagovailoa – 1024 Justin Herbert – 939 C.J. Stroud – 906 Jared Goff – 819 Patrick Mahomes – 803

What pick was CJ Stroud?

CJ Stroud was selected out of Ohio State University with the second overall pick by the Houston Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft.