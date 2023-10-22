Patrick Mahomes enters Week 7 with the hope of continuing his path to the playoffs, earning a good spot in the postseason, and defending his current Super Bowl championship title with the Kansas City Chiefs. The best thing is that while he is winning games, he is also breaking and setting new records. This time, he shares a record with Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and others.

Week 7 is special for Patrick Mahomes, not only because of the new record that he is now sharing with other big quarterbacks, but also because this week the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to extend their winning streak that began in Week 2.

One of the big quarterbacks who recently retired is Tom Brady, who is one of the quarterbacks who shares this new record with Patrick Mahomes. Aaron Rodgers is also on that list, and he is still active and playing.

What is the new record that Patrick Mahomes set during Week 7?

According to Tony Holzman-Escareno of the @FrontOfficeNFL, Patrick Mahomes joined an exclusive list of quarterbacks thanks to his performance during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers. In that first half, he threw for 321 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, becoming 1 of 6 quarterbacks who have had multiple games with 300+ pass yards and 3+ passing TDs in a half.

The other five members of the list who have done the same as Patrick Mahomes are Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and Donovan McNabb. The first four names areSuper Bowl champions.

Patrick Mahomes still has a lot to offer in the years to come. He has one of the best arms and has already set new records and even broken some that were thought impossible to break. However, everything will depend on how good his offensive line is in the upcoming seasons.

One of the biggest challenges for the Chiefs will be repeating as Super Bowl champions. No team has done that since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005. It’s difficult to stay at the top of the NFL for multiple years, but the Chiefs have the talent and experience to do it.

Can Patrick Mahomes win a back-to-back Super Bowl championship?

It is likely, with the current Kansas City Chief roster he could reach the playoffs of the 2023 season and fight to defend their current Super Bowl title that they won last season. But the other teams already know perfectly how he plays so it is likely that it will not be as easy as he and his offensive line expect, the Chiefs will have to use a different strategy.

What are the chances that Patrick Mahomes can continue to break and set new records in the future?

Mahomes has a very good chance of continuing to break and set new records in the future. He is still young and has a lot of potential. He also has a number of factors in his favor, including a strong supporting cast and an offensive-minded head coach.