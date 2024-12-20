Trending topics:
NFL News: Brock Purdy gets strong message from Kyle Shanahan on 49ers season performance

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers won’t be finishing the season as they had hoped, but Kyle Shanahan stepped in to defend his quarterback and clarify the broader challenges the team faced in 2024.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
By Richard Tovar

Brock Purdy’s 2024 season didn’t live up to expectations, as the San Francisco 49ers fell short of reaching another Super Bowl. Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the challenges faced by his quarterback and the team as a whole, providing clarity on Purdy’s performance and its context.

In a recent interview with KNBR, Kyle Shanahan acknowledged that Purdy’s numbers were not as impressive as during his breakout season but highlighted the broader issues affecting the team. “No, the numbers and everything haven’t been there like it was in that historical run [for Brock], but the team around it hasn’t been the same either so that’s kind of what I’d expect.”

Shanahan praised Purdy’s work ethic, emphasizing that his quarterback gave maximum effort throughout the season. Reflecting on Purdy’s first year with the 49ers, Shanahan described it as “amazing and memorable.” However, he pointed out that the team’s recent struggles weren’t solely Purdy’s fault. “I put that on everybody,” Shanahan said, citing deficiencies across the board, including defense and special teams.

Purdy Addresses Room for Improvement

Brock Purdy himself acknowledged the need to improve his game and recapture the mindset that defined his early success. “I need to get better and get back to playing with a chip on my shoulder,” Purdy said, though he didn’t elaborate on what that “chip” represents.

The young 49ers quarterback expressed a desire to return to his previous form, aiming to replicate the intensity and determination he showcased in his first two years. “…like it was my first two years of every game, every down trying to prove myself for this team,” Purdy explained.

