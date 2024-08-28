Trending topics:
NFL

NFL players declare the best QB behind Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in revealing ESPN poll

Most of the NFL players polled by ESPN agree on who's the best quarterback in the league behind Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
© Courtney Culbreath/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on before a preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on August 10, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

By Martín O’donnell

ESPN has conducted a revealing survey, interviewing more than 100 NFL players to rank quarterbacks in different categories. And of course, most of the polled players agreed that Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is the best active QB in the league.

While this seems to be clear for the entire NFL community, the consensus is usually not so much among fans when discussing who’s the greatest signal-caller behind Mahomes. However, it looks like a number of NFL players seem to have their pick.

ESPN asked a total of 103 players from 25 teams to rank the top three active quarterbacks in the league. And even though the choice for Mahomes as No. 1 reportedly wasn’t unanimous, the Chiefs star still got many votes as No. 2. 87 players picked him first, while 12 placed Pat in second place. Overall, that gave him 291 points.

Lamar Jackson voted as second best NFL QB in ESPN player survey

“The top three spots were weighted, with No. 1 being worth 3 points, No. 2 being worth 2 and No. 3 being worth 1,” ESPN explained. And the second QB who got the most points was Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after J.K. Dobbins #27 scored a touchdown in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The results suggest the Baltimore Ravens star is widely seen by his peers as the second best NFL QB behind Mahomes, with Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow finishing third. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers also received votes, leaving the poll with this results:

Advertisement
Tom Brady explains why Lamar Jackson, Ravens may not be biggest threat to Mahomes\&#039; Chiefs

see also

Tom Brady explains why Lamar Jackson, Ravens may not be biggest threat to Mahomes" Chiefs

  1. Patrick Mahomes: (291 points)
  2. Lamar Jackson: (124)
  3. Joe Burrow: (51)
  4. Josh Allen (39)
  5. Aaron Rodgers (32)

NFL players still consider Tom Brady GOAT over Mahomes

Another interesting question made to the polled players was who’s the NFL’s GOAT. Mahomes got his fair share of votes (7), but Tom Brady clearly gained the upper hand with 85 selections.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL Rumors: Chiefs add depth behind Patrick Mahomes with QB who failed to succeed Tom Brady
NFL

NFL Rumors: Chiefs add depth behind Patrick Mahomes with QB who failed to succeed Tom Brady

Cristiano Ronaldo takes subtle dig at Pele when talking about his career goals
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo takes subtle dig at Pele when talking about his career goals

NBA Rumors: Bad news for fans who want to see Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic playing together
NBA

NBA Rumors: Bad news for fans who want to see Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic playing together

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb sends big warning after signing contract extension with Dallas Cowboys
NFL

NFL News: CeeDee Lamb sends big warning after signing contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo