Most of the NFL players polled by ESPN agree on who's the best quarterback in the league behind Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes.

ESPN has conducted a revealing survey, interviewing more than 100 NFL players to rank quarterbacks in different categories. And of course, most of the polled players agreed that Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is the best active QB in the league.

While this seems to be clear for the entire NFL community, the consensus is usually not so much among fans when discussing who’s the greatest signal-caller behind Mahomes. However, it looks like a number of NFL players seem to have their pick.

ESPN asked a total of 103 players from 25 teams to rank the top three active quarterbacks in the league. And even though the choice for Mahomes as No. 1 reportedly wasn’t unanimous, the Chiefs star still got many votes as No. 2. 87 players picked him first, while 12 placed Pat in second place. Overall, that gave him 291 points.

Lamar Jackson voted as second best NFL QB in ESPN player survey

“The top three spots were weighted, with No. 1 being worth 3 points, No. 2 being worth 2 and No. 3 being worth 1,” ESPN explained. And the second QB who got the most points was Lamar Jackson.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after J.K. Dobbins #27 scored a touchdown in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The results suggest the Baltimore Ravens star is widely seen by his peers as the second best NFL QB behind Mahomes, with Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow finishing third. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen and New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers also received votes, leaving the poll with this results:

Patrick Mahomes: (291 points) Lamar Jackson: (124) Joe Burrow: (51) Josh Allen (39) Aaron Rodgers (32)

NFL players still consider Tom Brady GOAT over Mahomes

Another interesting question made to the polled players was who’s the NFL’s GOAT. Mahomes got his fair share of votes (7), but Tom Brady clearly gained the upper hand with 85 selections.