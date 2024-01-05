The Pittsburgh Steelers seemed out of the race for the playoffs after three consecutive losses against the Arizona Cardinals, the New England Patriots and the Colts. Then, Mason Rudolph gave them a spark with two wins facing the Bengals and the Seattle Seahawks.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens have already clinched the No.1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage with a 13-3 record. Lamar Jackson has been sensational and is the favorite to receive the MVP award.

Now, the Steelers have no margin of error if they want to reach the playoffs in the NFL and then make a Super Bowl run. With a 9-7 record, they’re on the brink of elimination.

Of course, in one of the greatest rivalries, no one expects free passes even with Baltimore resting most of their starters. Read here to find out what happens if Pittsburgh lose to the Ravens in Week 18.

NFL playoffs: What happens if the Steelers lose against the Ravens in Week 18?

If the Steelers lose to the Ravens in Week 18, they won’t be eliminated from the NFL playoffs. Pittsburgh have an incredible scenario in which they might get in without a win at Baltimore.

In case the Ravens beat the Steelers, Pittsburgh will need these three things to happen: the Jaguars losing to the Titans, Denver beating the Raiders and not a tie in the game between the Texans and Colts.

It’s important to point out that the Steelers don’t control their destiny to make the playoffs. In case they win against Baltimore, they’ll just need a Jaguars’ loss against Tennessee or a win by Miami over the Bills to be in the playoffs.