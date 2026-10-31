NFL reportedly doubles fine for Bears QB Caleb Williams over cleat violation

The Chicago Bears are rolling behind Caleb Williams, but the rookie quarterback was hit with a double fine ahead of their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Chicago Bears entered the season with soaring expectations, determined to bounce back from last year’s setbacks and secure a playoff berth behind franchise quarterback Caleb Williams.

However, Williams finds himself locked in a financial standoff with the league office. After Williams stated he intended to keep wearing his unapproved footwear, the NFL reportedly doubled its fine against the Bears quarterback from $11,941 to $23,800 for a repeat violation, according to independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

The ruling could have broader ramifications across the league. While NFL uniform regulations allow players to wear footwear from non-partner brands, they mandate that all unapproved logos be taped over or blacked out, an issue that could trigger further fines for other players who fail to properly conceal non-licensed branding.

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As the league turns its attention to the next slate of games—with the Denver Broncos ruling out running back RJ Harvey for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs—Chicago prepares to test itself against the reigning champions, who remain dangerous despite stumbling to an uncharacteristic 4-3 start.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears

Williams shines despite NFL footwear crackdown

Despite the league’s pushback, Williams openly defended his choice, citing the brand’s rotational stud technology designed to protect joint health following a recent hamstring injury, and pledged to continue wearing them.

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The footwear flap did nothing to slow down Williams’ on-field production; in fact, he delivered back-to-back masterclasses. In his Week 6 debut with the cleats against the Atlanta Falcons, Williams dismantled the defense with pinpoint accuracy, completing 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown. Operating efficiently from the pocket, he went a historic 26-for-26 when kept clean from pressure to guide Chicago to a commanding road victory.

Doubling down in Week 7 against the New England Patriots, Williams laced up the black-and-white Caddix cleats once more and put on an explosive aerial display. He went 22-of-33 for 308 yards and two touchdowns, connecting on eight explosive completions of 20 or more yards to lead the Bears to a 30–24 triumph. Across both fined outings, Williams combined for over 600 passing yards and zero interceptions, proving that the footwear scrutiny was far from a distraction as he powered Chicago to consecutive victories.

Key takeaways

The NFL reportedly doubled Caleb Williams’ fine to $23,800 for wearing unapproved cleats.

to $23,800 for wearing unapproved cleats. Caleb Williams completed 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards against Atlanta.

for 305 yards against Atlanta. Caleb Williams threw two touchdowns while leading the Chicago Bears past New England.

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