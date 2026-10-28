Bears’ Caleb Williams plans to keep wearing Caddix cleats despite NFL fine

Few teams have turned heads early this NFL season quite like the Chicago Bears. Led by quarterback Caleb Williams, Chicago has playoff aspirations firmly in its sights, and amid the team’s surge, Williams addressed his recent league fine for sporting Caddix cleats.

“They are a science-type of cleat. It’s something that focuses on when you plant on the hard plants on turf or grass, they call them SmartStuds, and they move when you move. They take tension off of your tendons, your joints and all of that,“ Williams said to reporters ahead of Chicago’s Monday night matchup against the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks.

Williams emphasized that his footwear choice is all about durability and availability as the Bears chase their postseason goals. “I’m focused on being able to be out here for the guys. And if that can give me a small percentage up and it works, then that’s what I’m gonna do,” Williams explained.

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While contenders across the league scramble to stabilize ahead of the NFL trade deadline—such as the Kansas City Chiefs reportedly standing pat on wideout Tyreek Hill—the Bears are banking on Williams’ continued ascension to carry them back to January football.

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears

Why the NFL penalized Williams’ Caddix cleats

The NFL hit Williams with an $11,941 fine following Chicago’s Week 6 win over the Atlanta Falcons for violating league Uniform and Equipment Rules. The penalty was not levied against the cleat’s physical design or mechanics, but rather the unapproved branding displayed on the footwear.

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Because Caddix is not an officially licensed NFL partner, displaying its visible logo during a regular-season game violated strict commercial branding guidelines. The episode immediately evoked memories of classic sports-marketing showdowns, most famously Nike footing the bill for Michael Jordan’s banned shoes in the NBA.

On-field leap: Williams’ year 3 surge

On the field, Williams’ physical comfort has coincided with a noticeable jump in poise and efficiency during his third year in Chicago. Having weathered the inevitable growing pains of his first two seasons, the former No. 1 overall pick has shown refined footwork, a sturdier pocket base, and sharp off-schedule playmaking.

Through four games in 2026, Williams has completed 71.0% of his passes for 1,020 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception, good for a career-best 105.6 passer rating and a 3–1 start. That elevated play has kept the spotlight firmly where it belongs: on Williams’ arm, not his feet.

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Key takeaways

Caleb Williams addressed his fine for wearing Caddix cleats ahead of facing Seattle.

for wearing Caddix cleats ahead of facing Seattle. The NFL issued Caleb Williams an $11,941 fine for violating uniform and equipment rules.

for violating uniform and equipment rules. Caleb Williams has completed 71.0% of his passes through four games in 2026.