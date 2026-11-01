Why isn’t TreVeyon Henderson playing today for Patriots vs Dolphins in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season?

The New England Patriots face off against the Miami Dolphins without running back TreVeyon Henderson.

The New England Patriots will play without second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson for today’s divisional matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Henderson was ruled out on Saturday after an acute illness sidelined him during late-week preparations.

Henderson first appeared on Thursday’s injury report with the sickness and could not practice on Friday. The medical staff decided holding him out provides the safest path toward a full recovery. Therefore, Henderson won’t suit up vs Dolphins.

His absence adds to New England’s growing offensive concerns ahead of kickoff in South Florida. Fans also wonder why AJ Brown isn’t playing for the Patriots vs Dolphins in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, leaving the offense shorthanded across multiple positions.

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The Patriots still have Rhamondre Stevenson vs Dolphins

Fortunately for head coach Jerod Mayo, veteran running back Rhamondre Stevenson remains fully prepared to anchor the backfield. Stevenson leads New England with 285 rushing yards this NFL season and commands heavy early-down touches. His bruising running style creates physical push between the tackles against a vulnerable Miami defense.

Patriots downgrade A.J. Brown, TreVeyon Henderson & Marcus Bryant to out for NE vs. MIA. pic.twitter.com/SfBea3LiQ3 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 31, 2026

Miami ranks among the league’s weaker units against the run, offering Stevenson room to establish tempo. With Henderson unavailable, rookie backup Corey Kiner will serve as Stevenson’s change-of-pace replacement on third downs. Stevenson should see his heaviest touch volume of the campaign as New England controls clock.

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Henderson has failed to capture the RB1 spot

Henderson entered his sophomore season aiming to bench Stevenson, and become the primary weapon in the backfield. However, persistent inconsistency and minor injuries have relegated the former Ohio State star to rotational duty. He missed the season opener with an ankle sprain and has struggled to string together productive performances.

Through six appearances this year, Henderson has managed just 203 rushing yards and one touchdown on 52 carries. He averages a modest 3.9 yards per attempt and saw only three carries last week in Chicago. Stevenson continues to hold a firm grip on the starting job while Henderson works to earn trust.

Key takeaways

TreVeyon Henderson was ruled out against the Dolphins due to an acute illness.

against the Dolphins due to an acute illness. Rhamondre Stevenson leads New England with 285 rushing yards this season.

with 285 rushing yards this season. TreVeyon Henderson has managed 203 rushing yards and one touchdown through six appearances.