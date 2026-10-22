Is TreVeyon Henderson playing today for Patriots vs Bears in Week 7 of 2026 NFL season?

TreVeyon Henderson could be a key factor for the Patriots against the Bears.

New England Patriots fans searching for clarity ahead of Week 7 can mark down good news. TreVeyon Henderson is active, off the final injury report, and officially cleared to play today against the Chicago Bears. After managing an ankle injury over the past couple of weeks, the RB will be available.

Henderson’s full availability provides a key boost to a New England backfield that has relied heavily on a committee approach. While his volume has fluctuated over the last month—rushing seven times for 31 yards in Week 6 against the New York Jets and four times for 22 yards against the Raiders—Henderson’s ankle looks significantly healthier heading into this matchup. Having his home-run speed and pass-catching versatility at 100% capacity gives quarterback Drake Maye another dangerous outlet to stretch the defense.

Facing a stingy Chicago Bears defense that allows just 90.5 rushing yards per game, New England will need a physical and disciplined ground effort to keep the sticks moving. Henderson’s presence alongside Rhamondre Stevenson gives the Patriots a dynamic one-two punch capable of controlling tempo and keeping Chicago’s high-powered offense off the field.

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TreVeyon Henderson’s will play for Patriots vs Bears

Despite battling through an ankle ailment in recent weeks, TreVeyon Henderson has maintained a consistent presence in New England’s weekly offensive game plan:

Health Upgrade: Logged full practice sessions throughout the short week, officially clearing his game status.

Logged full practice sessions throughout the short week, officially clearing his game status. Season Production: On 49 rushing carries this season, Henderson has collected 194 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per carry.

On 49 rushing carries this season, Henderson has collected 194 yards and one touchdown, averaging 3.9 yards per carry. Matchup Challenge: Chicago’s front seven has surrendered 100 or more rushing yards to only one individual back all season, making efficiency crucial on early downs.

Why Henderson’s speed is vital for the Patriots against Chicago

Controlling the clock and sustaining long drives will be paramount for New England against a Bears squad averaging over 30 points in recent outings. Henderson’s ability to bounce runs outside and burst through interior gaps creates big-play threat potential on any given snap.

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If Maye and the Patriots can establish the run early, Henderson’s open-field agility could turn short check-downs into high-leverage gains, helping New England balance its attack and push for a crucial Week 7 victory.

Key takeaways