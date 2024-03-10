NFL rookie wants to be the next Tyreek Hill for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs

Even in their worst year in quite a while, the Kansas City Chiefs proved that they’re still the team to beat in the National Football League, winning back-to-back Super Bowls despite some subpar offensive display.

There was a glaring need for talent at the wide receiver position, yet Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs defense still managed to lead the team to another Vince Lombardi trophy.

Now, the front office will have to work overtime to solve those woes, and they may have found a potential solution in the shape of the fastest player in NFL Scouting Combine history.

Xavier Worthy Wants To Be Tyreek Hill 2.0

Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy set a new mark by running the 40-yard dash in 4.21 seconds. He was always confident in his ability to make history and leave scouts in awe:

“I definitely knew I had a chance. I didn’t know it was gonna happen in reality. I came in knowing I was gonna run nothing slower than 4.25,” Worthy told USA TODAY Sports. “When I ran a 4.25 on my first one, I knew I was gonna break it. Because when I was training, I always ran faster on my second 40. So, I knew I was gonna run faster on that second 40.”

He’s made a great impression, but he’s not satisfied yet. Now, he wants to prove that he can be the next Tyreek Hill, stating that he would be a perfect fit for Andy Reid’s offense:

“In a perfect world, I definitely would want to go to the Chiefs,” Worthy said. “Just the way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improvise and use you. They had Tyreek Hill. The way they used him, I feel like that would be a perfect fit for me.”

The ball’s on the Chiefs’ court now. Whether they take him or not remains to be seen, and it takes more than just speed to succeed in the league. Then again, he might be just what Mahomes and the Chiefs need right now.