Chris Jones was one of the most important players for the Kansas City Chiefs to win a second consecutive Super Bowl. Although Patrick Mahomes delivered performances for the ages, the defense was the highlight of Andy Reid’s team.

However, it wasn’t an easy season for Jones. The defensive tackle missed training camp and the entire preseason looking for a contract extension. Last September, he reached a one-year agreement worth up to $25 million with incentives.

Now, as one of the top free agents in the NFL, Chris Jones had all the leverage to negotiate. If the Chiefs want the famous three-peat, to separate themselves as a dynasty from the New England Patriots and Tom Brady, they couldn’t let the defensive star walk away.

How much was Chris Jones contract?

Chris Jones will sign a five-year contract to stay with the Kansas City Chiefs. $95 million are guaranteed for the defensive tackle in one of the biggest deals in NFL history.

Now, Andy Reid is really close of keeping his core group on defense. The team’s front office already extended linebacker Drue Tranquill and put a non-exclusive franchise tag on L’Jarius Sneed.

Although the cornerback can explore other options, if he chooses to go somewhere else, the Chiefs will get two first-round picks as compensation. A great plan in the works.

By the way, in the case of Chris Jones’ contract, that money per year is currently the highest number for a defensive player as he gets the $95 million guaranteed over the first three years. This was the star’s message on social media: “KC….5 more years of greatness! 3x”