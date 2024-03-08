The Kansas City Chiefs just won their second consecutive Super Bowl after beating the San Francisco 49ers in a 25-22 thriller in Las Vegas. Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have officially built a new dynasty.

However, in order to defend the title, the Chiefs’ front office has big decisions ahead. L’Jarius Sneed already received a non-exclusive franchise tag and Chris Jones is waiting for a massive contract extension.

Although Mahomes was sensational during the playoffs, the defense was one of the best in the NFL carrying the team all the way to the championship. That’s why they need to bring back all their stars trying to achieve something that would set them apart in any comparison with the New England Patriots and Tom Brady: a 3-peat.

Kansas City Chiefs sign Drue Tranquill

According to reports from Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached an agreement to keep Drue Tranquill. The linebacker will sign a three-year, $19 million contract. The information point out that $13 million are guaranteed.

Tranquill confirmed the deal with a very special message on his official X account alongside a photo celebrating with tight end Travis Kelce. “Unfinished business. Chiefs Kingdom. Let’go.”

The linebacker was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 and he played four seasons with that team. In 2023, Tranquill signed with the Chiefs and became a key factor for the defense led by Steve Spagnuolo.