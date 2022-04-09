The Green Bay Packers have yet to address their biggest offensive need for the upcoming season. With limited free agents or trade targets available, here are the 3 players they should pursue.

It's not a secret that the Green Bay Packers have the best passer in the game of football. But Aaron Rodgers can only do so much with the weapons he has, and it's not like he can catch his own passes.

Losing both Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling has taken a huge toll on the Packers' passing game. Rodgers' mammoth deal and their limited cap space will be a big hurdle to get past.

The Packers will most likely address that issue in the NFL Draft. Nonetheless, they need to bring in proven veterans as well if they intend to make the most of Rodgers' deal. Here, we let you know which players they should go after.

NFL Rumors: 3 WR Packers Should Target

3. Sammy Watkins

Sammy Watkins has failed to live up to the hype around him when he first entered the league, but he's still young and shouldn't demand a big payday to take his talents to Lambeau Field. And it's not like the Packers have plenty of cash to spare.

While not a volume-target kind of player, Watkins could fill in for Valdes-Scantling as a deep-threat specialist. He's one of the fastest wideouts in the game and the Packers are lacking a field-stretching weapon.

2. Corey Davis

Corey Davis already knows what it's like to play for Matt LaFleur from their days with the Tennessee Titans. And, while often under the radar, he did have a very solid tenure before joining the New York Jets.

The Jets could be wary of letting Davis go as he's one of their few reliable threats in the passing game, so getting him could be tricky. But he'd be a low/risk-high/reward pickup for Brian Gutekunst.

1. DK Metcalf

The word around the league is that D.K. Metcalf could be had at the right price. The Seattle Seahawks claim that they have no intention to blow the roster up despite trading away Russell Wilson, but we've already heard that before.

Metcalf would certainly rather catch passes from Rodgers than try to tackle defenders after Drew Lock gets picked. The Packers may need to part ways with a couple of picks, but he's their best potential target right now.