With Davante Adams out of the picture, the Green Bay Packers receiving corps is looking subpar. Here, we discuss three wideouts that could try and replace him.

The Green Bay Packers had two priorities entering the NFL offseason: Keeping Aaron Rodgers and re-signing Davante Adams. They managed to do the first but failed to accomplish the latter, eventually trading him to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Adams' relationship with the organization seemed broken a long time ago. As a matter of fact, he actually turned down more money from the Packers so he could join Derek Carr in Las Vegas instead.

Needless to say, losing their no.1 weapon and one of the best route-runners in the league will certainly take a toll on their chances. That's why we're going to talk about the 3 wide receivers they need to target to give Aaron Rodgers a hand.

NFL News: 3 Wideouts The Packers Need To Target This Offseason

3. Julio Jones

Julio Jones' combination of size, speed, strength, and route-running made him one of the greatest wideouts of all time. However, he hasn't been able to shake off his injury woes over the past couple of seasons.

Jones is heading towards the sunset of his career and may favor joining a contender even at a discount. There's no doubt about his impact on the gridiron even when he's not being targeted but the biggest question is whether he'll be able to stay healthy.

2. A.J. Green

Another injury-prone former star makes our list in A.J. Green. Often the only reliable weapon for the Cincinnati Bengals, Green proved that he was far from done in his one-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals last season.

Signing Green will always come with some risk but he's got one of the most reliable pair of hands in the league. He hasn't missed his speed and can break ankles with ease, assuming he can stay on the field.

1. Odell Beckham Jr.

With JuJu Smith-Schuster out of the picture, then the Packers need to sign the best, most athletically-gifted receiver available in Odell Beckham Jr. Once again, injuries will be a concern, though.

OBJ had the chance to play next to Aaron Rodgers midseason and passed on it to play for the Los Angeles Rams. But with the Rams signing Allen Robinson II, he might as well pursue a 'prove it' kind of short-term deal, and there's no better place for that than Lambeau Field.