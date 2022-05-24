The San Francisco 49ers seem ready to name Trey Lance as their starting quarterback for the 2022 NFL season, as head coach Kyle Shanahan suggested that Jimmy Garoppolo will probably be traded.

This NFL offseason will probably go down as one of the craziest in recent years. Tom Brady came back from retirement, Russell Wilson left Seattle for Denver, while Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson, among many other moves.

Even so, it can still bring us a few more surprises. Although most teams already have a quite clear quarterback situation, some signal-callers are still waiting to know what 2022 holds for them.

Baker Mayfield is one of them, while Jimmy Garoppolo is another big name whose future is still uncertain… or not. According to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy G will likely be traded before the new season gets underway.

Kyle Shanahan believes 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo

The 2022 NFC Championship Game was believed to be Garoppolo’s last game in a Niners uniform, but his shoulder surgery put any trade plans on hold. Now that he’s heading towards the final stretch of rehab, it seems that San Francisco is ready to move on from him.

“Nothing’s changed since that surgery,” Shanahan said Tuesday, per ProFootballTalk. “Where we were at before that, and then he got the surgery, so everything went on hold. I expect him at some time, most likley, to be traded, but who knows? That’s not a guarantee. It’s been exactly on hold when that happened. When he’s healthy, we’ll see what happens.”

Shanahan didn’t rule out any option, but his comments suggest that Garoppolo has more chances to be traded than to keep the job. The Niners have been waiting to give the reins to Trey Lance, and now it looks like they’re ready to do so.