NFL Rumors: Bengals may already know how much it will cost to keep Ja'Marr Chase with Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals may have found out the price to re-sign Joe Burrow's number one target Ja'Marr Chase ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

The NFL offseason end is looming and with it the nervousness for the upcoming season increases. In times of desperation and teams making their final adjustments, the Cincinnati Bengals may have found out the waybill to keep Ja’Marr Chase for the long-term. And with it secure Joe Burrow‘s most reliable target. Though it won’t be cheap.

Negotiations with superstars are never easy in the NFL. The money never seems to be enough, yet as players hold out from team practices they lose leverage with every day that goes by. Nobody wants to find themselves out of rhythym when the season kicksoff, and neither do teams want to lose valuable preparation time without their key names. This tuf-of-war game goes on until some part of the negiotiation lets go.

Cincinnati has not had Ja’Marr Chase for most of the preseason as he was absent due to discomfort with his current contract. The wide receiver has now returned to practices and the deal seems ever closer to being finalized. However, the main reason behind this is not Chase, neither the Bengals front office. It is actually the Dallas Cowboys. As Jerry Jones finally put an end to the long offseason novel with Ceedee Lamb.

Lamb signed a four-year deal and will earn $34M yearly. He is now the second highest paid WR in the NFL, only behind Justin Jefferson. Ceedee’s outrageous salary and signing bonus may have guided Chase’s asking price. Cincinnati’s young standout wide receiver looks to be paid ‘top-of-the-market’ money and Lamb’s brand new deal has set a new standard for the WR ‘industry’. For Ja’Marr the price will most surely not land below $30M yearly.

Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Bengals have lots of thinking and careful planning to do. They have to analyze their options thoroughly. However, not re-signing Chase seems out of the question. Since Ja’Marr’s arrival in Cincinnati, him and Joe Burrow have taken up from where they had left off at LSU. This duo led the Bengals to a Super Bowl and can bring glory to Cincy, no question about it. The only unknown that remains is how much it is gonna cost, although that seems to be more clear now.

“His business is his business,” quarterback Joe Burrow said. “He’s out here encouraging guys, and I’m not entirely sure what his plan is at this point, but I know he’s with us 100 percent.“

Ceedee Lamb shakes WR market with record-breaking contract

It was only a matter of time before Ceedee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys agreed on a multi-millionair contract that assures Dak Prescott keeps his favorite target as well as Lamb makes the money a top-caliber wideout deserves in today’s NFL.

The four-year, $136 million deal, made Lamb the second highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. The contract includes a $38 million signing bonus, the largest ever awarded to a wide receiver.

The highest paid receivers in the NFL (per-year), per analyst Adam Schefter, now are:

Justin Jefferson: $35M

CeeDee Lamb: $34M

AJ Brown: $32M

Amon-Ra St. Brown: $30.02M

Tyreek Hill: $30M

Jaylen Waddle: $28.25M

Davante Adams: $28M

The wide receivers struck gold

During every offseason the headlines are covered by blockbuster moves and record-setting, jaw-dropping new contracts. However, in 2024 the wide receiver market starred and took over the news.

Despite QBs like Jared Goff and Tua Tagovailoa signing gynormous deals, it were the wideouts who took the centerstage this time around. Lamb became the 11th WR to sign a big contract this offseason. Nevertheless, Ja’Marr Chase and Brandon Aiyuk could put pen to paper next adding on to the list.

Per Adam Schefter, the list of wide receivers who signed for big chunks of money during the offseason were:

Justin Jefferson: 4-years, $140M

Ceedee Lamb: 4-years, $136M

DJ Moore: 4-years, $110M

Amon-Ra St. Brown: 4-years, $120.01M

A.J. Brown: 3-years, $92M

Jaylen Waddle: 3-years, $84.75M

Nico Collins: 3-years, $72.75M

DeVonta Smith: 3-years, $75M

Michael Pittman: 3-years, $70M

Calvin Ridley: 4-years, $92M

Jerry Jeudy: 3-years, $52.5M