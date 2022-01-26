After an impressive fifteen-year tenure in charge of the New Orleans Saints, legendary coach Sean Payton has decided to retire. Check out the best candidates to replace him.

It's the dawn of a new era for the New Orleans Saints. One season fresh off losingDrew Brees to retirement, it will now be Sean Payton the one to step away from the National Football League.

Payton was one of the best coaches in the league over the past decade and a half, amassing a 152-89 regular-season record (.631) with a 9-8 record in the playoffs and the only Super Bowl ring in franchise history.

Now, the team will face the upcoming campaign with plenty of doubts and few answers, starting with who's going to lead the way in the future. Here, we're going to talk about the top 3 potential candidates they should consider for the job.

NFL News: The 3 Best Saints Candidates To Replace Sean Payton

3. Aaron Glenn

Aaron Glenn is a familiar face within the Saints organization. He's gauged head coaching interest around the league lately, reportedly being one of the frontrunners to replace Vic Fangio at the Denver Broncos.

Glenn was the Saints' defensive backs coach for four seasons before joining Dan Campbell's staff as the Detroit Lions' Defensive Coordinator. He played his final year with the Saints and knows Payton's system firsthand.

2. Dennis Allen

Dennis Allen should be the next man up if the Saints are looking for an inside candidate. He's one of the best Defensive Coordinators in the league and the only guy who could turn Rex Ryan's disastrous defense into a top-5 unit in the league.

Allen also has some head coaching experience from his days with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Saints could retain their solid defensive identity while he figures out the mess at quarterback between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill.

1. Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins dropped the ball by letting Brian Flores go. He's now the best available candidate and will draw a lot of interest in the offseason as one of the up-and-coming, defense-oriented coaches out there.

But more than that, Flores' presence will also grant whichever team that signs him a big chance to land Deshaun Watson in a trade as well. The Saints need a true franchise QB and the Clemson product reportedly wants to play for Flores.