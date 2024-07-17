One of the major storylines missing from the 2024 NFL season will undoubtedly be Bill Belichick. The legendary head coach of the New England Patriots had already confirmed that he would not be coaching this year. However, he hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a future return to the league.

Belichick may have already landed a new job in “Inside the NFL” alongside Ryan Clark and Chad Ochocinco, but it looks like he’s not planning to stay on TV for too long. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Belichick aims to return to coaching in the 2025 NFL season.

“Bill Belichick intends to coach in 2025. He’s staying engaged in the game. He’s showing up to roasts. He’s now going to be on Inside the NFL. We’ve seen him showing up to different events.”, Pelissero stated.

The NFL insider also added: “He’s fully invested in he wants to coach again. He wants to pursue the all-time wins record. Those are things that really matter a lot to Bill Belichick.”

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots gives a thumbs up on the field prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The record Belichick will be pursuing upon his return to the NFL

If Bill Belichick’s return to the NFL in 2025 comes to fruition, he will be aiming to break a record currently held by Don Shula. The former Miami Dolphins coach, who secured two Super Bowl titles and is the only coach in NFL history with a perfect season, holds the record with 328 career victories. Belichick, currently in second place with 302 wins, will be chasing this historic milestone upon his return.

Belichick’s Titles with New England

Together with quarterback Tom Brady, Belichick forged a dynasty with the New England Patriots. Here’s a look back at their most significant accomplishments with the franchise:

Super Bowl XXXVI (2001)

Super Bowl XXXVIII (2003)

Super Bowl XXXIX (2004)

Super Bowl XLIX (2014)

Super Bowl LI (2016)

Super Bowl LIII (2018)

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots holds the Vince Lombardi Trophyafter defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 during Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium on February 1, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Next Destination for Bill Belichick

As speculation grows about Bill Belichick’s return to the NFL, the big question is where he might land. While exact details remain uncertain, potential destinations could include teams in need of a seasoned leader to turn around their fortunes or a franchise looking to make a significant impact.