The 2024 NFL season is heating up, and rumors about potential moves are slowly emerging. Now, it appears that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have decided to part ways with Mike Evans, making a secret move that may have ended their relationship.

In recent years, the Buccaneers have created a very competitive roster. Even without Tom Brady, Tampa Bay has remained as the best squad in the NFC South, with three consecutive Divisional titles since 2021.

However, they are poised to undergo several changes for the 2024 season. Mike Evans, their star wide receiver, is a pending free agent, and it appears they are willing to part ways with him during this offseason.

Report: Buccaneers have decided not to extend Mike Evans’ contract

It seems like an era has come to an end for the Buccaneers. After 10 years in Tampa Bay, it appears that Mike Evans will try his luck with another team, as the club that drafted him in 2014 has reportedly decided not to extend his contract.

According to The Athletic, Mike Evans and the Buccaneers are set to part ways soon. The player’s contract doesn’t expire until March 11, but a decision made by the team might have ended their relationship.

The Buccaneers could have saved roughly $7.4 million against their salary cap by extending Evans by Monday afternoon. However, as they decided not to offer him a new deal, reports suggest that hey have decided to move on from him.

The wide receiver could still receive a contract extension, but offering him a new deal and not taking advantage of that extra incentive they had available wouldn’t make much sense now. Starting on March 11, Evans would be free to sign with any team.

With Evans’ situation partially resolved, now the Buccaneers need to address Baker Mayfield’s contract extension. The quarterback had a remarkable year, and it seems like the team will stick to him for at least one more season.

Where will Mike Evans play in 2024?

With the Buccaneers not extending Mike Evans yet, it seems like the wide receiver will play for another team after 10 years with Tampa Bay. Surely, there will be teams interested in the former 7th overall pick.

Some possible landing spots for Evans are the Bills, Colts, and Chiefs, teams that have struggled with their receiving corps lately. In a few weeks, we will see if the wideout will don a new jersey or if the Bucs will surprise everybody by giving him a new contract.