Russell Wilson's arrival makes the Denver Broncos instant Super Bowl contenders. That's why Courtland Sutton is so excited to have him around. Check out what he said.

By trading for Russell Wilson, the Denver Broncos made one of the biggest, most impactful moves of the NFL offseason, which is a lot to say considering how many big signings and trades have gone down thus far.

Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks were ready to pursue different paths and he'll now join an AFC East Division that's set to be a bloodbath from start to finish. But he's never been the one to run away from a challenge.

That competitive nature, work ethic, and his résumé in this league have raised the bar for the Broncos drastically. That's why Courtland Sutton feels it's time to start acting like the Super Bowl contenders they now are.

NFL News: Courtland Sutton Says Russell Wilson Has Raised Their Standards

“We have to operate at a different standard," Sutton said. "You all can feel it, we all can feel it. The juice is just different. Knowing that we have a guy that has been at the top of that mountain before, has won a Super Bowl before, does know what it’s like to be at the highest level and lead his team to the Super Bowl.”

Wilson Says He Wants To Win Multiple Super Bowls In Denver

Russell Wilson didn't move to Denver just to have some fun and a change of scenery. He wants to continue competing at the highest level and win a couple of more rings before calling it a day:

“If I was gonna waive my no-trade clause, it had to be to a winning football team,” Wilson said. “My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three or four more Super Bowls. That’s the plan. That’s the mindset. That’s why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times.”

The AFC East will now feature Wilson, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, and Derek Carr. All four teams are legit Super Bowl contenders, so we're set to witness an NFL season for the ages.