With Randy Gregory taking his talents to Mile High to play for the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys could look to make a run at Von Miller, per the latest reports.

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the best defensive units in the NFL last season. Unfortunately for them, that might as well change for the upcoming campaign, as Randy Gregory left to join the Denver Broncos.

Mike McCarthy's team now has a big void to fill next to Micah Parsons. Losing Gregory was a massive hit for their pass-rush and they don't have a lot of money to spend on big-name free agents.

However, they could still swing for the fences and try to replace Gregory with an even more accomplished player, as they're reportedly doing due diligence on two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller.

NFL Rumors: Cowboys Are Doing Their Due Diligence On Von Miller

"Whiff on Randy Gregory but I’m told there is a very strong interest on Von Miller’s part in coming to Dallas. Got a home very close to the facility," Jane Slater of NFL Network reported. "Are the #Cowboys pursuing Von Miller? 'Doing due diligence' per source. There ya go folks. That might appease the fan base if they got this one done."

Miller Has Big Ties To The Cowboys, But There's A Catch

Miller's ties to the organization are clear and so are the benefits of playing side by side with a rising star in Parsons. However, the Cowboys have been reluctant to commit big money in defensive players, and Miller's not getting any younger:

(Transcript via ProFootballTalk)

"Miller, who is a free agent, grew up in a suburb near Dallas and has a home not far from the team facility. He grew up a Cowboys fans and implored Jerry Jones to trade up to get him in 2011 when he went second overall to the Broncos.

Miller, though, likely will want more — and can command more — than the deal Gregory received from the Broncos that the Cowboys were willing to pay. How high are the Cowboys willing to go?

Miller is more accomplished than Gregory with a Hall of Fame resume, but he turns 33 later this month and has had some injuries that have kept him from playing a full season since 2018. Miller has missed a total of 19 games the past three seasons."

If the Cowboys really want to give Dak Prescott and the offense a hand and build from last year's regular-season success, then going after Miller should be a no-brainer, even at this point in his career.