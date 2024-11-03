NFL Rumors: Detroit Lions looks for replacement for Aidan Hutchinson on an AFC North team

With just days to go until the NFL trade deadline, the Detroit Lions are looking at an AFC North team to replace Aidan Hutchinson.

The NFL is entering a crucial phase leading up to the trade deadline, with teams continuing to make moves to strengthen specific positions on their rosters. The Detroit Lions, led by Dan Campbell and enjoying a strong season, are no exception. They are actively seeking a replacement for DE Aidan Hutchinson, focusing their efforts in the AFC North.

Jared Goff and company enter Week 9 of the competition with a record of six wins and just one loss, with the Green Bay Packers as their next target. However, they have had to play the last few games without a key piece in their lineup due to the serious injury suffered by DE Hutchinson.

The news reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter via his X account (formerly Twitter) indicates that the Lions are looking to bolster their defense with none other than former Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith, who is currently playing for the Cleveland Browns.

Through his account @AdamSchefter, the journalist emphasized: “The Lions continue making calls about pass rushers, and have spoken to the Browns about former Pro Bowl defensive end Za’Darius Smith, who already has played in the NFC North for both the Packers and Vikings, according to sources.”

Za’Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

While there are no firm guarantees that this trade will ultimately go through, if negotiations are successful, the Detroit Lions would secure the services of one of the best players in the league at his position.

What happened to Aidan Hutchinson?

It all started during Week 6, in the game where the Lions decisively defeated the Dallas Cowboys. In a play that seemed routine given the game’s conditions, Aidan Hutchinson successfully sacked Dak Prescott; however, the worst was yet to come.

While the goal of sacking the QB was achieved, Hutchinson collided with the leg of fellow defender Alim McNeill, resulting in one of the most severe injuries of the NFL season.

After undergoing the necessary tests, NFL insider Jordan Schulz confirmed through his social media that the DE suffered a fractured tibia, sidelining him for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions is taken off the field on a medical cart after injuring his leg on a play in the third quarter of a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Arlington, Texas.

The Green Bay Packers: The next target

Achieving their seventh victory of the season is the next goal, and to do that, they will need to defeat none other than the Green Bay Packers during their visit to Wisconsin.

Regarding this situation, it was none other than head coach Dan Campbell who spoke about what it means to play as visitors at Lambeau Field, facing the home crowd and the challenging weather conditions.

“How exciting this is to be able to play these types of games,” Campbell said. “We’ll be in the elements, which is great, this is one of those you hope for. I think we’ll be all-whites so we’ll have the grass stains and everything. It’s going to be good old football, the way it’s meant to be played,” the HC stated.