Heading into the 2022 NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts are looking for all the weapons they need to have an armored roster for any unforeseen eventuality, especially in their quarterback lineup. Discover the player Frank Reich is looking to reunite with by signing him as Matt Ryan's replacement.

A new era begins for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2022 NFL season. This year's draft brought with it the signing of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. However, and despite the newcomer's hierarchy, Frank Reich has accepted that he is in search of another experienced quarterback to have a great back up for any eventuality during the season.

Ryan spent 13 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, where he was an outstanding player but was never able to culminate his work with the first Super Bowl in the history of the franchise born in 1966. Even so, he had memorable years such as 2016 when he was the league's passer rating leader as well as the offensive player of the season.

For his part, Frank Reich has already expressed his desire to build on the past by bringing in Carson Wentz, who was on the Philadelphia Eagles squad that won the franchise's first Super Bowl by defeating Tom Brady's New England Patriots last season. Unfortunately, things didn't work out and Wentz was used as a bargaining chip with the Washington Commanders during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Matt Ryan's replacement at the Colts that Reich is looking for in the past

The current Indianapolis head coach was Philadelphia's offensive coordinator in their historic 2017 season, when they won the NFL crown. Undoubtedly, and so far, it is the zenith of his career. He already tried to solve the Colts' problems with Carson Wentz and now he would be betting on doing it with the quarter back that made him so happy with the Eagles.

So, according to The Athletic, the 37-year-old Ryan back up that the Indianapolis Colts would be looking for at Reich's express request is Nick Foles. The 1989-born quarter back is currently a free agent after being released by the Chicago Bears following two seasons in which he was never able to shine as he did during his time in Philadelphia.

Perhaps Reich's gamble will be to repeat the 2017 formula with the Eagles in which Foles was the team's love interest after having to replace Carson Wentz, who that season suffered an ACL injury in Week 14 in a game against the Los Angeles Rams. The outcome of that story is already known: the Austin, Texas native was awarded the MVP of Super Bowl LII.