Amid rumors about a second unretirement, Rob Gronkowski seemed to make it clear he's retiring for good this time. However, the former tight end's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, wouldn't be so sure about that.

Only two years after coming out of his first retirement, but with eleven seasons under his belt, Rob Gronkowski decided to call it a career — again. The difference is that this time he looks ready to retire for good, despite what many people may think.

Gronk announced his second retirement on June 21, thanking the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their two years together, snubbing the New England Patriots in his post. Even so, not everyone dares to rule out a return.

Gronkowski tried to make it clear there's no chance he's coming back, saying that not even Tom Brady — for whom he unretired in 2020 — would make him change his mind. However, Gronk's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, suggested that a return to the gridiron could actually be on the cards.

Gronk's girlfriend Camille Koste suggests former TE could come out of retirement again

“I am an honest lady, and honestly, in my heart, I didn’t feel like this one is a forever one. So, I think maybe he’ll come back again,” Kostek said during Miami Swim Week, via Zach Koons of Sports Illustrated. “I feel like him and Tom are just having fun like, ‘Retired, not retired, retired, not retired.’”

What Rob Gronkowski said

Kostek's comments will certainly raise some eyebrows considering that his boyfriend had suggested there is no possibility of coming back. Not long ago, Gronk told Mike Reiss of ESPN that not even Tom Brady could do something about it:

"I'm done with football," Gronkowski said. "Love the game and definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me. ... But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, the business ventures and seeing what's out there. I would answer obviously. I would obviously answer the greatest quarterback of all time and ask him how he's doing and tell him I'm doing good, but I wouldn't go back to football."

Though it would be understandable that, after so many years, he decides to stay away from the gridiron, we should probably take this with a grain of salt. At the end of the day, this is not the first time Gronk looks ready to retire.