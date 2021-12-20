Following Urban Meyer's firing from the Jacksonville Jaguars, it looks like more teams would conduct searchings for the coaching position. Here, check out which NFL teams consider naming a new head coach.

The 2021 NFL regular season is reaching its final stages and many teams are already thinking about what will be next for them. There's still a lot to be played for and the playoff battle is wide open, but some teams already know the year is practically over for them.

That's why the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't hesitate in firing Urban Meyer before he could finish his first year at the helm. But the Jaguars are cleary not the only team who are struggling this season.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, "there is a strong feeling" that more jobs could be lost by the end of the year as the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans could part ways with their respective head coaches.

NFL Rumors: Bears, Texans could fire head coaches by the end of the season

"Both the Texans and Bears are heavily mulling launching a coach search in the coming weeks, NFL sources said, with the pull to making a change growing within those organizations," La Canfora wrote.

"... Teams now have the ability to interview potential head coaches from other teams in the final two weeks of the season, and with two NFL clubs already primed to take advantage of that, several ownership sources believe that other clubs will also opt to part with the current coach within the timeframe to take advantage of that head start.

"...Ultimately, there is an expectation among those who hire coaches that at least five-to-six teams will end up conducting coaching searches starting next month," he added.

Matt Nagy has been under heavy fire for months, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the Bears finally decide that his days in Chicago are over. On the other hand, the Texans knew this would be a difficult year, but that wouldn't be enough for David Culley to keep his job. At the end of the day, both teams may prefer to face a fresh challenge to come back stronger in 2022.