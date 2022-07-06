The Green Bay Packers could and should still make a couple of moves before the start of the season. Here, we discuss three free agents they should consider signing.

The Green Bay Packers enter every NFL season with high hopes and expectations. They're obliged to compete at the highest level and will continue to be in that position for as long as Aaron Rodgers is in town.

Nonetheless, it doesn't seem like their roster is significantly better than it was last season. They lost their top two weapons in the passing game in Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and failed to revamp their defense as well.

The Packers should have no trouble leading their division again, but that hasn't been enough over the past decade or so. With that in mind, let's take a look at the 3 veterans they should look to sign before the start of the season.

NFL Rumors: 3 Veterans Packers Should Consider Signing

3. Julio Jones

When healthy, Julio Jones has been one of the greatest wideouts in NFL history. The issue is that he hasn't been healthy as of late. But once he gets back to full strength, you better believe there will be plenty of offers on his table.

The Packers revamped their WR corps with young players, but it never hurts to have a top-notch veteran mentoring them and ready to step up if needed. If he's half the player he's always been, then he could be a huge pickup for them.

2. Carl Nassib

Most claim that Carl Nassib is coming off a subpar season, but that's mostly because people measured his production in comparison to his big contract. He shouldn't demand a big payday to join a new team and could provide some much-needed depth.

The Packers need to address the pass rush position for the future. Nassib is still quite young, and while he's not spectacular, he could be a solid stopgap at a reasonable price. You can never have too much depth at the EDGE spot.

1. Kyle Rudolph

Kyle Rudolph was linked with a move to the Packers earlier in the offseason, but there's still no word on that. Even so, they should look to snatch the former divisional rival as an insurance policy behind Robert Tonyan.

Tonyan is expected to be healthy for the start of the season, but knee injuries are tricky. Rudolph would come in cheap and serve as a nice backup and a legit threat in the red zone, with 49 receiving touchdowns for his career.